IIM-Nagpur student bags Rs 2.5 lakh monthly stipend

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur completed its summer placements process for the fourth batch of its flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management recently. All the 110 students got placed and the highest stipend offered this year is Rs 2.50 lakh. The average stipend was Rs 54,751.

Over 40 recruiters made offers to the students but many companies, informed IIM-Nagpur placement department, had to return without making offers as all the students were placed beforehand.

During the internship-cum-placement session, FMCG was the most sought-after sector followed by Fintech and e-commerce with more than 40 per cent of the batch opting for the summer internship in these industries. Over 17 per cent of the batch chose for profiles in the IT and government sector.

IIM-Nagpur has introduced entrepreneurship specialisation in their postgraduate programme and as a part of this initiative, the institute is supporting one of the students to work with a start-up in lieu of a summer internship.

“The completion of the summer internship process this early is a clear indication of the recruiters’ judgement of the quality of our institute. We are confident in our pursuit of staying relevant to the industry, and seek the continued support of industry,” said LS Murty, director, IIM Nagpur.