IIM-Nagpur records 100% placement, consulting sector, BFSI key recruiters

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has achieved 100 per cent placement for the fifth batch of the Master’s programme in Business Administration (MBA). The average package received is Rs 13.21 lakh per annum and the median package were Rs 13 lakh per annum respectively despite pandemic situations, the institute in its placement report mentioned. The campus placements were held virtually this year.

The maximum offers were received in the consulting sector, with 31.9 per cent of the student’s preferred job roles. Also, more than 60 per cent of the students grabbed jobs in BFSI, FMCG/FMCD sectors. More than 20 per cent of the students choose job profiles in the sectors of e-commerce, manufacturing, ed-tech. Candidates also grabbed job roles in strategy, consulting and analytics. Other sectors like strategy, consulting and analytics were the most sough-after roles.

READ | FMS Delhi achieves 100% placement, highest package at 58.8 lakh

Apart from the prominent recruiters, there were 41 new recruiters participated in the campus placements. The companies like Bain & Co, BNY Mellon, Accenture, Arcelor Mittal, DHL, Deloitte, Dalmia Bharat, Tata Power, TVS, ZS Associates, L&T InfoTech, Crompton Greaves, IQVIA, HCL, Magicbricks, Tresvista & Urban Company were among many took part in the placement.

Read | 85% Indian women miss pay raise or promotion due to gender: LinkedIn report

Director, IIM Nagpur, Bhimaraya Metri said, “IIM-Nagpur has yet again distinguished itself by successfully securing 100 per cent placement for the batch of 2019-21 – despite the uncertainty resulting from the pandemic. Not only does this testify to the excellence in management education that our students receive at IIM Nagpur, but also to the agility with which the Institute has responded to the crisis – moving classes online, leveraging the virtual environment to connect with more industry experts, and ensuring that our curriculum evolves with the needs of the industry.”