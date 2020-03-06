IIM Nagpur placements over, highest package at Rs 40 lakh

The highest salary doubled as compared to last year (Representational Image) The highest salary doubled as compared to last year (Representational Image)

The final placement round at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur ended with 100 per cent placement for its flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management 2018-20 batch. The highest package was recorded at Rs 40 lakh while the average package received by students was Rs 13 lakh per annum.

The institute claims that despite double the batch size as compared to the previous batch of 2017-19, this year also IIM Nagpur achieved 100 per cent placement two weeks earlier, as compared to last year. The final placement process for IIM Nagpur witnessed 50+ recruiters. Consulting, followed by Engineering Services, ITES and BFSI recruited more than 79 per cent of the batch.

The highest domestic package offered saw a 100 per cent increment from Rs 20 lakh last year to Rs 40 lakh this year. The average package offered for the top 5 per cent and 10 per cent of the batch was Rs 28 lakh and Rs 21.60 lakh, respectively.

This year also witnessed a 23 per cent and 14.49 per cent increase in the average package for the top 10 per cent and 25 per cent of the batch respectively. The top 50 per cent average for this year has been Rs 15.83 lakh per annum. The median package for the batch was Rs 12.55 lakh.

Strategy, sales and marketing, general management and operations were the most sought after roles, closely followed by analytics and finance among students.

