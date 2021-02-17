100% summer placement for IIM-Nagpur students, highest stipend at Rs 2.50 lakh

This year also witnessed participation from many first-time recruiters making double-digit offers to the students. Several organisations have recruited the students for their premier internship program, the IIM said. (Express Photo/ Representational)

Despite the pandemic, all the 212 students enrolled in the seventh batch of two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur have been recruited. The IIM registered 100 per cent summer placement which concluded on February 13.

The average stipend in this season stood at Rs 60,953 and the highest at Rs 2.50 lakh which are higher by 12.7 per cent and 108 per cent respectively as against the last summer placement season, the institute informed.

This year, more than 100 recruiters across various sectors including FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), consumer durables, Edtech, E-commerce, analytics, consulting, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and real estate participated in the process.

This year also witnessed participation from many first-time recruiters making double-digit offers to the students. Several organisations have hired the students for their premier internship programme, the IIM said.

The current batch comes with an average work experience of 30 months, and consists of a pool of students with educational backgrounds varying from commerce, engineering, and science.

BFSI and Ed-Tech emerged as the most sought-after sectors, followed by FMCG/D and manufacturing, with more than 50 per cent of the batch opting for a summer internship in these industries. The current year also witnessed participation from consulting, health and pharma, e-commerce, media and entertainment with more than 20 per cent of the batch choosing profiles in these sectors. Marketing and consulting were the most sought-after profiles by the students. Apart from these, roles in analytics, finance, and operations were offered to the students, the institute informed.