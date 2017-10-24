IIM Kozhikode students gets Rs 3 lakh summer internship offer

IIM Kozhikode saw an upward swing in the average monthly stipend by 25 per cent IIM Kozhikode saw an upward swing in the average monthly stipend by 25 per cent

With good offers and stipend pouring in, summer placements in the Indian Institute of Managements have seen a positive start. The Post Graduate Programme (PGP) at IIM Kozhikode (IIM-K) saw a record Rs three lakh stipend offer. The institute saw a record closure in four days with about 100 recruiters offering 359 job opportunities.

This season, IIM Kozhikode saw an upward swing in the average monthly stipend by 25 per cent from last year. In a press release, they said the students were also offered positions in international locations across various sectors. This year also saw a shift in the interest of the students with many of them opting to explore various domains.

Nearly 50 per cent of the companies that participated in the placement process are amongst the Indian and Global

Fortune 500 firms. Amazon, Deloitte Strategy and Operations, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, Hewlett Packard and Pidilite were among the top recruiters extending 61 offers in total.

The surge in the number of consulting companies recruiting on campus translated to over 10 per cent of the batch getting offers from Avalon Consulting, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte Strategy & Operations, Ernst and Young, Gartner Consulting, Quintiles IMS and the others.

Diverse roles were offered by financial services companies in corporate finance, investment banking, risk advisory services, global investment research and corporate treasury to around 20 per cent of the batch.

“Buoyed by optimistic investors, the Indian economy is in a good shape and our summer placements have registered simply unprecedented success this year, both in terms of monthly stipend offered to the students and the list of companies visiting our campus”, the release quoted Prof Balooni, Director (In-Charge) of IIM-K

