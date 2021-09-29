IIM-Kozhikode registers 100% summer placement with highest stipend at Rs 3.74 lakh

IIM Kozhikode has wrapped up this year’s summer placements drive for the 25th batch of its Post Graduate Program (PGP) and the second batches of PGP Liberal Studies and Management, and PGP Finance with the highest stipend pegged at Rs 3.74 lakh.

This season attracted participation from 132 recruiters which offered internships to 559 students. While the average stipend for the cohort is Rs 2 lakh — 6.4 per cent increase from last year’s figure, the median stipend was recorded at Rs 2 lakh, with the top 50 per cent of students securing an average stipend of Rs 2.57 lakh.

This year’s virtual placement season is comprised of candidates with an average of 26 months of pre-MBA work experience, 39 per cent gender diversity and 40 per cent non-engineering graduates.

Read | List of top 10 MBA institutes

Amongst the key highlights was participation from Front End Investment Banking and Private Equity/Venture Capitalists, as well as the top consulting companies. The 2021 drive saw an increase in the participation from well-known companies and new recruiters including Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, FinIQ Consulting, Johnson & Johnson, Loreal, Marico, Myntra, PepsiCo, Reliance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance. The college hosted 64 new recruiters overall this year across all domains.

The sales and marketing, consulting and finance were the most sought after roles on campus contributing up to 73 per cent of the total offers being made. Sales and Marketing contributed 25 per cent of offers on-campus and saw participation from firms like Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Coca-Cola, HUL, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, Loreal, Lubrizol, Marico, Nestle, PepsiCo, Pidilite, Reckitt Benckiser and Samsung among others.

The placement drive witnessed top recruiters including Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Asian Paints, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Citibank, Deloitte USI, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Google, JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, PwC and TAS extending an aggregate of 146 offers to around 21 per cent of the batch.

More than 22 per cent of the student cohort were offered internships in the consulting and BFSI domains.

Students in the IT and Analytics domain attracted offers from a mix of Technology giants like American Express, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, MX Player, Walmart Labs and in-house divisions of companies like Asian Paints, DRL and HUL.