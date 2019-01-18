IIM-Kozhikode registers 100% placement, average salary 23.73 lakh

IIM Kozhikode placement 2019: In the recently concluded placement session of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Kozhikode) the top 50 per cent of the students bagged an average CTC of 23.73 lakh, a 13 per cent increase from the last year. The institute has witnessed a 16 per cent increase in both the mean and median salary from last year.

The mean salary increased from 17.8 lakh per annum in 2018 to 20.6 lakh per annum in 2019 while the median increased from 16 lakh in 2018 to 18.5 lakh in 2019.

IIM-Kozhikode witnessed 100 per cent placements for the 366 students participating in the placements process with 390 offers from 107 recruiters. The major recruiters were Amazon, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY, Goldman Sachs, HUL, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Optum and PwC.

This season, 21 new recruiters participated in the placement process. Bain & Co, Citrix, Exide, Everest Management Consulting, HSBC Securities, IQVIA, Of Business and State Street were a few of the new entrants.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, “We completed our placement process within a record of 6 days and for the first time attracted top three consultancies like McKinsey & Co, BCG and Bain & Co. on day zero. This is a testimony to the exceptional value we continue to create for our key stakeholders.”

Professor Shovan Chowdhury, chairperson, placements at IIM Kozhikode, said, “The quality and diversity of the talent pool at IIM Kozhikode once again proves to be an attractive recruitment avenue. We have not only seen a significant surge in the pre-placements offers but also have witnessed offers for niche roles by consulting and finance clusters. The average annual CTC has exceeded 20 lakh this year with a 16 per cent jump in the median annual CTC. We appreciate the confidence showcased by the recruiters in the capability of our students.”

