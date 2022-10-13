scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

IIM Kozhikode records 100% internship placement for PGP programmes; highest stipend pegged at Rs 6.47 lakhs

This season attracted participation from 122 recruiters which offered internships to 541 students with the highest stipend pegged at Rs 6.47 lakhs.

IIM Kozhikode, Internships, Placement drive, Internship recruitmentThis year, 18 per cent of the offers were made in the financial sector with an increase of 27 per cent in the average stipend. (Representative image. Express photo)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has recorded 100 per cent placement in the summer internship recruitment drive conducted for its two-year full time PGP programmes. The average stipend observed an increase of 25 per cent over last year. This year, the mean and median stipend stands at Rs 2.5 lakhs.

This season attracted participation from 122 recruiters which offered internships to 541 students with the highest stipend pegged at Rs 6.47 lakhs. This year’s batch that appeared for the recruitment drive comprised of 47 per cent women candidates and 45 per cent non-engineering candidates. The candidates appeared with an average of 27 months of rich and diverse pre-MBA work experience.

Read | NCW, IIM Kozhikode launches online entrepreneurship training programme for women

This year, 18 per cent of the offers were made in the financial sector with an increase of 27 per cent in the average stipend. Some of the major financial institutions that offered internships to students are Barclays, CitiBank, Credit Suisse, CRISIL, HSBC Securities, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Nomura, SBI Capital Markets, Standard Chartered, TresVista, Yes Bank, among others.

Additionally, sales and marketing witnessed 24 per cent offers made with an increase of 39 per cent in the average stipend with recruiters such as Asian Paints, Astrazeneca, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Consumer Care, BP Castrol, Coca Cola, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, HUL, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, PepsiCo, and more.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

The Information Technology and Analytics cluster contributed to 13 per cent of the total offers, and around 26 per cent of the offers were rolled out by the consulting cluster this season.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 12:32:06 pm
Next Story

Urvashi Rautela reacts to accusations of stalking Rishabh Pant: ‘No one cares about me or supports me…’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement