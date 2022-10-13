IIM Kozhikode records 100% internship placement for PGP programmes; highest stipend pegged at Rs 6.47 lakhs

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has recorded 100 per cent placement in the summer internship recruitment drive conducted for its two-year full time PGP programmes. The average stipend observed an increase of 25 per cent over last year. This year, the mean and median stipend stands at Rs 2.5 lakhs.

This season attracted participation from 122 recruiters which offered internships to 541 students with the highest stipend pegged at Rs 6.47 lakhs. This year’s batch that appeared for the recruitment drive comprised of 47 per cent women candidates and 45 per cent non-engineering candidates. The candidates appeared with an average of 27 months of rich and diverse pre-MBA work experience.

This year, 18 per cent of the offers were made in the financial sector with an increase of 27 per cent in the average stipend. Some of the major financial institutions that offered internships to students are Barclays, CitiBank, Credit Suisse, CRISIL, HSBC Securities, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Nomura, SBI Capital Markets, Standard Chartered, TresVista, Yes Bank, among others.

Additionally, sales and marketing witnessed 24 per cent offers made with an increase of 39 per cent in the average stipend with recruiters such as Asian Paints, Astrazeneca, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Consumer Care, BP Castrol, Coca Cola, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, HUL, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, PepsiCo, and more.

The Information Technology and Analytics cluster contributed to 13 per cent of the total offers, and around 26 per cent of the offers were rolled out by the consulting cluster this season.