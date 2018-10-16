IIM-Kozhikode placement: Average salary at Rs 21 lakh, 142 offers by top companies

A total of 105 companies participated in the programme which includes ABInBev, AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Edelweiss GWAM, Flipkart, Siemens, and Uber. (Image source: iimk.ac.in) A total of 105 companies participated in the programme which includes ABInBev, AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Edelweiss GWAM, Flipkart, Siemens, and Uber. (Image source: iimk.ac.in)

IIM-Kozhikode placement 2018: Around 421 students grabbed job offers in the recently concluded summer placements at the IIM-Kozhikode, while two students opted out of it. A total of 105 companies participated in the programme which includes ABInBev, AstraZeneca, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Edelweiss GWAM, Flipkart, Siemens, and Uber, the release said.

The post graduate batch of 2016-18 had 382 students participating in the placements process which involved major recruiters like Amazon, Avendus Capital, BCG, HUL, ITC, McKinsey, Microsoft among others. The average CTC saw an increase from 17.65 lakh per annum in 2017 to 17.8 lakh per annum in 2018. Also, the average salary offered to the top 50 per cent of the batch maintained its upward trend increasing from 20.1 lakh per annum in 2017 to 21 lakh per annum in 2018.

Students also secured international offers from companies like Arthur D Little and Tolaram Group. The number of firms participating in the placements process in 2018 increased by more than 50 per cent as compared to last year. Notably, 59 companies which participated were Fortune 500, mentioned the release.

“Our summer placements this year have achieved unparalleled success. The students have triumphantly converted all the offers from recruiters. Considering the economy’s volatility, recruiters are bound to be hesitant, but the merit of our students attracted a whole new list of companies visiting our campus,” IIM-K director Prof Debashis Chatterjee said.

Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Deloitte USI, Goldman Sachs, Pidilite, Uber, and Wipro were some of the top recruiters, extending 81 offers to approximately 20 per cent of the 22nd batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) batch in total.

