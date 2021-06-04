IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL batch registers 100% placement, 72% women students bag senior leadership roles

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has achieved 100 per cent placement for its students of the Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL). The average and the median salary of the batch stood at Rs 24.20 lakh per annum and Rs 20.47 lakh per annum respectively.

The placement programme at IIT-Kozhikode had 39 companies which made 71 offers with the highest CTC of Rs 46.14 lakh per annum offered. The woman participants were offered an average salary of Rs 21.73 lakh per annum.

While the graduating cohort of PGP-BL 2021 had most of the participants coming from the traditional corporate background like manufacturing, IT, automotive, Oil & Gas, retail, BFSI, the programme also had quite a few diverse participant profiles ranging from entrepreneurship, family business, and merchant navy.

The consulting domain’s share was highest with 25 per cent of all while others like general management with 18 per cent, sales and marketing with 17 per cent, operations and supply chain with 15 per cent, finance with 15 per cent, and finally IT/Analytics with 10 per cent made up the rest.

Seventy two per cent of the women cohort attained senior leadership roles post their graduation from PGP-BL programme and 27 per cent of the women cohort were recruited in women-focused leadership roles. As per IIM-Kozhikode, their alumni community played an instrumental role in the placement process for the PGP-BL programme.

While congratulating the IIMK’s placement team and the inaugural batch of 2021, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-Kozhikode added “In spite of the testing times, this diverse batch has demonstrated resilience and dedication, demonstrating their leadership potential for today’s VUCA world.”

The one-year PGP-BL at IIM-Kozhikode is specially designed to combine academic instruction with global exposure, and deep sensitisation to critical aspects of leadership and responsible business, fashioned through a development regime that enables personalised learning and reflection.