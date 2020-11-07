IIM-Kozhikode completes summer internship, highest stipend at Rs 3.2 lakh

IIM Kozhikode campus

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode completed its summer placements drive for the 24th batch of its Post Graduate Program (PGP) and the inaugural batches of PGP Liberal Studies and Management, and PGP Finance, the largest ever batch by day 3 of recruitment week.

Despite the pandemic, this season attracted participation from 144 recruiters who offered internships to 541 students with the highest stipend for two months pegged at Rs 3.2 lakh. The average stipend during the internship period for the cohort is Rs 1.88 lakh and a median of Rs 2 lakh with the top 50 per cent of students securing an average stipend of Rs 2.6 lakh, the institute informed.

Read | Here’s how IITs, IIMs are planning to get jobs for their students in Covid-hit economy

Sales and marketing contributed 26 per cent of offers on-campus. More than 18 per cent of the student cohorts were offered internships in the consulting domain. Major conglomerates and business houses including AbInBev, Capgemini, Coca-Cola, Mahindra, RPG Group, and TAS offered leadership development and general management roles to 13 per cent of the students.

The placement season was held virtually. Offers from front-end investment banking and private equity or venture capitalists, as well as e-commerce companies, witnessed doubled as compared to the previous season. A significant segment of the student cohort were offered internships in the BFSI domain for diverse roles, the IIM said in an official statement.

Read | IIM-Kozhikode offers new courses in AI, blockchain, and design

Debashis Chatterjee, director IIM-Kozhikode, said “The ability to secure a broad mandate of offers amidst a challenging business environment brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic is the hallmark of a top B-School. The process also witnessed the largest and the most diverse batch at IIMK and was completely carried out by a virtual placement drive through robust technology, witnessing an encouraging participation from recruiters and through the ever-strengthening alumni support in our Silver Jubilee Year. The active involvement and commitment of our students and faculty contributed in receiving appreciation for a seamless transition to the new normal by our recruitment partners.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd