IIM-Kashipur to hold startup mela ‘Uttishtha 2019’ on October 20

Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Kashipur) will organise Uttishtha 2019, a flagship event of its Entrepreneurship Cell, on October 20, 2019.

Uttishtha 2019 will host a bevvy of startup investors and entrepreneurs and government officials. The event is likely to showcase over 100 startups, and around 10,000 people are expected to attend, according to a press release.

Uttishtha will also offer lectures by successful entrepreneurs, panel discussions, cultural activities, and a chance to meet real life entrepreneurs to discuss career choices, i.e. career counseling.

The event is being held in association with Ministry of Agriculture, the Department of Science and Technology, State Bank of India, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Startup Uttarakhand, and other prominent players of the industry.

