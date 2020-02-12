IIM Kashipur summer internship placements over, highest stipend at Rs 3.15 lakh

IIM Kashipur campus (File Photo) IIM Kashipur campus (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has registered 100 per cent summer internship placement. A total of 108 companies offered 257 positions to 243 students in the institute. The highest stipend offered this year was Rs 3,15,000. The average stipend for the season was Rs 70,131.

The institute claims that the top 10 per cent of students got an average stipend of Rs 2,02,212. As per the IIM Kashipur, there is a rise of 12 per cent in the average stipend offered despite the increase in batch size.

Read| Top B-Schools in India: NIRF

The BFSI sector continued to be the dominant player in recruitment with renowned firms like ICICI Bank, Tata Capital, Yes Bank, SIDBI, Bajaj Finserv, OfBusiness, Tresvista, IDBI, Ujjivan among many others offered lucrative roles to students across the domains of marketing, finance, retail, operations and HR. Students were placed across sectors such as BFSI, FMCG, healthcare, advertising, technology, manufacturing, operations, E-Commerce, retail, education, media, entertainment, food and beverages, et al.

“We had an exemplary placement season this year. We are looking forward to continuing association with the corporate sector at different platforms ranging from administration to academia” said Dr Kunal Ganguly, chairperson placements, IIM Kashipur.

Read| This candidates appeared for CAT 17 times, topped six times

All 29 female candidates received offers from brands like EY, Deloitte, ICICI Bank, OLX, Godfrey Philips, IDBI across domains like finance, marketing, strategy and HR.

This year, IIM Kashipur is also starting its two-Year full-rime MBA analytics program to cater to the growing industry needs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd