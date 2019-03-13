IIM-Kashipur records 100% placement, highest package at Rs 28 lakh

Indian Institute of Management Kashipur has registered 100 per cent placements for the 8th consecutive year. In a release, the institute informed the highest compensation offered to a student is Rs 28 lakh per annum. The average salary for the season was 12.24 lakh with the top 10 percentile students getting an average salary of 24 lakh.

A total of 72 companies participated in the process offering 215 positions to 196 students who applied for placements through the institute. Students were placed across sectors such as BFSI, FMCG, healthcare, advertising, technology, manufacturing, operations, e-Commerce, retail, et al.

BFSI sector continued to be the dominant player in recruitment with renowned firms like ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, TATA Capital, HDFC Bank, Muthoot Group, Yes Bank, Capital Trust, Swadhaar Finserve, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, et al offering lucrative positions to students across domains such as marketing, finance, retail, operations and HR.

The institute also saw a large number of roles in the consultation and analytics field offered by organisations like Deloitte, KPMG, E&Y, MAQ Software, Futures First, eClerx, etc.

This year, 37 first time recruiters including prominent organisations like Aditya Birla Capital, Coffee Day Beverages, JSPL, OfBusiness, Godrej & Boyce, 4TiGO, etc., participated.

“The institute has recorded a significant per cent increase in placement statistics both in terms of package and diversity,” said Dr Kunal Ganguly, chairperson (placements), IIM Kashipur.