IIM-Kashipur claims 100% placement in record time, highest stipend at Rs 3.30 lakh

The top 25 per cent of the batch bagged an average stipend of Rs 1,56,903. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

Despite the pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur claims to have “completed 100 per cent placement of the largest batch in its history in record time”. A total of 91 companies participated in the process offering 358 internship to 332 students from both the MBA and the MBA Analytics programmes, as per the institute.

Not only were students place in record time but the salaries offered also saw an uptick. In the 10th batch of summer placements season for MBA programme and the first batch of the MBA Analytics programme, the highest stipend was recorded at Rs 3,30,000 for two months, an increase of 4.7 per cent from last year.

Read | Here’s how IITs, IIMs are planning to get jobs for their students in Covid-hit economy

The top 25 per cent of the batch bagged an average stipend of Rs 1,56,903. The inaugural MBA Analytics batch has seen an overwhelming response from the industry, with the top 25 per cent of the students receiving offers with an average stipend of Rs 1,58,200 while the highest stipend stood at Rs 3,15,000.

The season attracted participation from 91 companies offering roles across consulting and strategy, IT & Analytics, finance, HR, marketing and sales, general management, and operations. BFSI sector remained the top recruiter. Students also bagged offers from organisations in automotive, aviation, consulting, e-commerce, ed-tech, fintech, IT, FMCG, manufacturing, media, steel, and retail.

The current batch saw the highest ever participation from female and non-engineering background candidates. The gender diversity saw a healthy improvement from 11 per cent to 25 per cent, and academic diversity increased to 42 per cent.