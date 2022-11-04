scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

IIM Indore gets Rs 6 lakh stipend offer for summer internship 

As per university officials, this is for the first time that such a huge stipend has been doled out to the students of IIM-I. Employers offered Rs 2.74 lakh median stipends to the students for two months.

IIM Indore, executive course, Sales manegementThe institute got the highest package Rs 6 lakh as a stipend for two month's internship. File.

The summer internship placements at Indian Institute of Management, Indore, (IIM-I)  saw a participation of 606 students from two-year postgraduate programme (PGP) and the 5-year integrated programme in management (IPM). The institute got the highest package Rs 6 lakh as a stipend for two month’s internship.

Read |IIT Madras, Purdue University to jointly offer dual-degree programme in semiconductors

As per university officials, this is for the first time that such a huge stipend has been doled out to the students of IIM-I. Employers offered Rs 2.74 lakh median stipends to the students for two months.

This batch of 600 students was the highest in number among the IIMs in the country whose courses are scheduled to end in 2024, the official said, adding that 140 foreign and Indian firms rolled out internship offers at IIM-I. The consulting sector witnessed the highest number of offers at 25 per cent.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 03:10:56 pm
Next Story

Tokyo Olympics bronze has changed face of Indian hockey, says defender Amit Rohidas

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement