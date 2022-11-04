IIM Indore gets Rs 6 lakh stipend offer for summer internship 

The summer internship placements at Indian Institute of Management, Indore, (IIM-I) saw a participation of 606 students from two-year postgraduate programme (PGP) and the 5-year integrated programme in management (IPM). The institute got the highest package Rs 6 lakh as a stipend for two month’s internship.

As per university officials, this is for the first time that such a huge stipend has been doled out to the students of IIM-I. Employers offered Rs 2.74 lakh median stipends to the students for two months.

This batch of 600 students was the highest in number among the IIMs in the country whose courses are scheduled to end in 2024, the official said, adding that 140 foreign and Indian firms rolled out internship offers at IIM-I. The consulting sector witnessed the highest number of offers at 25 per cent.