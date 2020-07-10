IIM-Calcutta’s PGDBA batch gets salary of Rs 41.29 lakh, average CTC higher than last year

Rise in average salary despite lockdown (Representational image) Rise in average salary despite lockdown (Representational image)

The average salary received by students for the Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) programme offered jointly by IIM-Calcutta, ISI Kolkata, and IIT-Kharagpur is higher than that of last year, claims the institute. The average remuneration recorded is at Rs 26.31 lakh per annum, which is higher than last year’s average of Rs 25.05 LPA. An international offer was received with a remuneration of Rs 41.29 lakh and was the maximum salary received for this batch.

Despite the economic slowdown, the median CTC grew by six per cent to reach a high of Rs 24.59 lakh per annum, claims the institute. This is the fourth batch (2018-2020) of the two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) programme. The batch of 56 students received a total of 60 offers made by 18 firms. One student opted out to commence his entrepreneurial journey.

Most of the offers (57 per cent) were from the BFSI sector. Some of the prominent recruiters who participated in the final placement process were Adani, UGRO Capital, Alshaya Group, ZS Associates, Envestnet Yodlee, EXL Analytics, and ICICI Bank, as informed by the IIM.

“PGDBA’s unique course structure leverages the Industry connect and offers a six-month industry internship, which provides time to candidates to prove their mettle in the industry. This resulted in 70 per cent of the batch securing full-time job offers (PPO) with marquee firms like DE Shaw and Co, Mastercard, Amazon, PwC DIAC, Mondelez, McKinsey, and Play Games,” the IIM said in an official statement.

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) is a two-year full-time residential programme offered jointly by three premier institutes – IIM Calcutta, ISI Kolkata, and IIT Kharagpur. The course curriculum includes Business Data acumen, Statistics, Machine Learning and Computing, and their contemporary Business Applications in the Analytics industry.

In an earlier statement, the IIM-C claimed that out of the 442 students successfully placed in 2020 with close to 10 per cent rise in pay packet over 2019, only six offers have been revoked by a recruiter amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the summer placements, finance and consulting firms accounted for 43.2 per cent of the offers with several firms also opening international roles.

