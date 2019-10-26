IIM-Calcutta records 100% summer placement

Indian Institute of Managment-Calcutta (IIM-Calcutta) has witnessed 100 per cent placement for the batch of 2021. A total of 136 firms offered profiles across diverse sectors for the summer placements.

Advertising

About 136 offers amounting to 43.2 per cent of the total batch were from finance and consulting sectors. Among them, Citibank made the highest number of offers in finance followed by Goldman Sachs.

Apart from the finance sector, the product management, operations and e-commerce had a strong presence in the placements with over 20 per cent recruitment.

Take mock test for CAT

Other major sectors like marketing, general management, E-commerce, operations and product management made offers.

Advertising

IN VIDEO | Why most drop-outs from IITs, IIMs are from reserved category?

“Product Management, Operations and the E-commerce sector had 20 per cent of the total intern recruits. This segment saw an exceptional rise in the number of hires from IIM Calcutta. Amazon and Microsoft were the major recruiters with 20 and 12 interns respectively. Other major firms include Adobe, Media.Net, Salesforce, Udaan, Cloudtail, Flipkart, Uber, Ola and Oyo,” read the official release.

“Several new firms were added across the spectrum to cater to a larger batch size and provide multiple options to the students. The number of participating firms grew by 13.33 per cent which include first timers like Puma, Emami, Cochlear, Atha Group, Valuelabs, Apparel Group,” the release mentioned.

Prashant Mishra, Dean – New Initiatives and External Relations said, “The outcome of the summer placements is testimony of the recruiters continued trust in the exceptional talent and academic excellence at IIM Calcutta. The institute community is extremely happy that our sustained efforts in making the process more student-centric has yielded excellent results for the students in availing the most preferred opportunity for themselves”.