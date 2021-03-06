IIM-Calcutta records 100% placements, consulting, software sectors top recruiters

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has recorded 100 per cent placement for the Master’s programme in Business Administration (MBA). Over 520 job offers were received by 467 students. The average and median salaries rose to Rs 29 lakh and 27 lakh respectively, as per IIM Calcutta.

The consulting sector was the top recruiter, with 149 students (32 per cent) grabbed job offers in this trade. Accenture Strategy and the Boston Consulting Group offered most roles in this cohort, while Kepler-Cannon and Arthur D Little were amongst the prominent first-time recruiters. The software services and e-commerce platforms have also the major hiring, with 24 per cent (111) students were recruited for product management and FinTech roles. The big brands include Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm.

The investment banking sector witnessed 19 per cent of the total placements with 90 students were hired, top recruiters being Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. Meanwhile, sectors like consulting and finance could not overcome the pandemic slowdown. The roles continued to comprise half the placements like last year. General management and marketing roles came down to 15 per cent from 30 per cent last year.

Director, Prof Anju Seth said, “Achieving 100 per cent placements in an unprecedented time such as this is a true testament to the value of the IIM Calcutta experience and I thank the recruiters for their trust.”