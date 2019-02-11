IIM Calcutta students bag average salary of Rs 23.5 lakh

The 54th batch of flagship PGP programme at Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIM) Calcutta has received an average salary of Rs 25.36 lakhs. This is an increase of 0.76 lakhs from last year. The batch had a total of 441 students all of whom got placed. A total of 123 firms visited the campus this year and made over 501 job offers.

According to the institute, 15 per cent of the batch received more than one offer. Half of the batch accepted offers in Consulting (29%) and Finance (21%) sectors. With 24 students accepting offers, Accenture became the largest recruiter at IIM Calcutta this year.

New age firms in e-commerce, Operations and Product Management also attracted a large chunk (16 per cent) of the class of 2019 with 68 accepted offers. General Management (14 per cent), Sales and Marketing (12 per cent) and IT-Analytics (8 per cent) also hired in large numbers from the campus.

Commenting on one of the system changes, Prof. Abhishek Goel, chairperson CDPO said, “Some student volunteers co-developed a scheduling system with a Bangalore-based startup aimed at increasing efficiency and ensuring maximization of interface opportunities between students and recruiters. Automation has helped us.”

The institute claims to have secured 100 per cent placement within a record time.