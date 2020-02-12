IIM-Calcutta MBA placement over, highest package at Rs 54.5 lakh

Pass out students of IIM Calcutta busy with selfie before attend their 50th Convocation. Express Photo by Subham Dutta Pass out students of IIM Calcutta busy with selfie before attend their 50th Convocation. Express Photo by Subham Dutta

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has concluded its placement season. While average salary this year was recorded at Rs 28 lakh for top 10 per cent students, the highest package was Rs 54.5 lakh per annum, as informed by the institute.

For a total of 439 students, as many as 492 offers were made by 136 firms, claims the institute. The consulting sector remained a hit with as many as 31 per cent offers. It was followed closely by general management and sales and marketing sector with 30 per cent hiring while IT analytics, operations and product management sector hired 22 per cent of the batch.

In the recent Financial Time (FT) ranking the IIM Calcutta has bagged 42nd rank. The IIM-C candidates get an average salary of $1,65,900, as per the FT Rankings. Four Indian institutes have made it to the ranking. The pack is lead by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore at 27 rank followed by Indian School of Business (ISB) at 28. IIM-Calcutta has bagged 42 rank while the IIM-Ahmadabad is at 47.

Meanwhile, the IIM-C has also launched the Executive Programme in Communication Strategies for Corporate Leaders (EPCSCL). The six-month programme will include conceptualising start-ups, argumentation/persuasion, leadership narrative, communication analytics, leaders as conflict processor, oratory evaluation, cross-cultural business communication, business investigations, evaluations on business case presentations.

