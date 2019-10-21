IIM-Bangalore registers 100% summer placements, consultancy sector dominates with 127 offers

All the 437 students from Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Bangalore) have bagged jobs from top companies in the recently concluded summer placements. Over a hundred companies participated in the placement programs that include McKinsey, Cognizant, Ernst and Young, Goldman Sachs, Hindustan Unilever Finance, Axis Group, Amazon, Paypal, Flipkart.

“The entire process of summer placements was completed in record time due to process improvements in resume verification and effective management of pre-placement talks and interview schedules by the student placement committee and the career development services office,” said U Dinesh Kumar, Chair of Career Development Services, IIMB.

There were 127 offers made in the consulting sector from Bain and Company Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey and Company among others. In the banking sector, 72 offers were made which includes Goldman Sachs, Citibank, JP Morgan and Avendus Capital.

The e-commerce sector remained a popular option at IIM-Bangalore with 33 offers led by Amazon, Cloudtail, Flipkart, OLX, Paypal and Prione.

As many as 40 leadership track were made by international business groups and Indian business conglomerates including Aditya Birla Group, Vedanta, Tata Sky, CK Birla Group and others.

“There is an increase in international offers made by many regular and new recruiters this year. The intake in Technology and Product Management domain has gone up as compared to previous years,” said Newton Bishoyi, Student Placement Representative, IIM Bangalore.

Other major summer recruiters in a range of domains made 58 offers including Ola, Royal Bank of Scotland, Hexaware, Adobe, and others.

