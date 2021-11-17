IIM Bangalore records 100% summer internship placement

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) successfully conducted summer placements for the PGP and PGP-BA Class of 2021-23 on Tuesday with 542 offers made to 513 students. All students who appeared for placements were placed in the two days placement drive.

Consulting companies made the highest offers (181), followed by Sales and Marketing (99), Finance (84), E-commerce, and Operations (42), IT product management (41) among other sectors.

Prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made 41 offers, are Microsoft (13), Samsung (6), Walmart Global Tech (6), Visa Inc. (4), InfoEdge (3), UHG Optum (3), Adobe (2), Atlassian (1), and others (3).

According to Harshit Verma, Student Placement Representative, “We witnessed an increase in high-paying offers across sectors. We saw a rise in offers for Finance roles, while Consulting continues to be most sought-after.”