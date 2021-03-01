Amid Covid-19 disruptions, IIM-Bangalore students receive 481 job offers

IIM-Bangalore placement 2021: The major offers were made from consulting firms which accounted for 165. File

A total of 481 job offers were made to 435 students from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore‘s PGP class of 2019-21. According to professor U Dinesh Kumar, chairperson, career development services, the students have been recruited by reputed companies despite Covid-19 disruptions.

Due to the pandemic, the placement process was held virtually this year. The major offers were made from consulting firms which accounted for 165, led by Accenture with 45, Bain and Company with 24 offers. Other top recruiters included McKinsey and Company- 18, Boston Consulting Group- 13, Kearney- 9, PricewaterhouseCoopers- 10, Tata Consultancy Services- 6, Alvarez and Marsal- 4, Arthur D. Little- 4, IBM Consulting- 4, Strategy&- 4, EY-Parthenon- 2, as per IIM Bangalore.

There were 78 offers received in the information technology (IT) sectors, 67 offers in the finance domain, 50 offers in sales and marketing, 47 offers in leadership tracks and general management positions.

The analytics sector rolled out 10 offers with American Express leading with 6 offers, followed by EXL and Target Corporation offering 2 offers. The operations roles saw 9 offers with Genpact- 5, WNS Global services- 3, and Natwest Group- 1.

Roopa Adyasha, senior manager, career development services said, “The placements office and the student team put in a commendable effort. We set up the required infrastructure and software platforms, and managed the entire operations through team work and collaboration.”

Harshit Verma, student placement representative, said, “Strategy consulting and product management continue to be the most sought-after roles, followed by finance.”