IIM-Ahmedabad to hold virtual final placements from March 2

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will start the final placements for its 2021 batch from March 2. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year the placements will be held in the online mode.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic-related restrictions and social distancing norms, we will be conducting the entire placement process virtually this year. Recruiters and students will be participating in the process virtually,” the IIM said in an official statement.

The placements will be held in clusters or groups. The first cluster will begin on March 2 followed by cluster 2 on March 5 and cluster 3 on March 8. The institute will follow a rolling process post cluster 3 if necessary.