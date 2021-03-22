IIM-Ahmedabad records 100% placement, BCG, McKinsey make highest offers

About 131 firms offered 170 different roles to the students of the PGP batch in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad summer placement. Companies from multiple domains participated of which most offers were from Boston Consulting Group (including pre-placement offers) at the end of the final placement process with 32 offers, followed by McKinsey with 30 offers. In the IT consulting cohort, Tata Consultancy Services was the largest recruiter with 14 offers.

In the niche consulting cohort, GEP extended a total of eight offers. Among the investment banks, Nomura was the largest recruiter with seven offers, followed by five offers by Goldman Sachs and Bank of America – Merrill Lynch. E-commerce giant Amazon made the 16 offers (including pre-placement offers) – 16. PayTM offered 14 roles closely followed by Microsoft at 11 offers and FinIQ with nine offers.

In this placement season, the private equity, venture capital and asset management cohort witnessed close to a 40 per cent increase in participating firms as against last year.

In the consumer goods, consumer electronics and general management domain, HUL, Samsung Electronics and CK Birla Group made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) – six, closely followed by Lenovo, with five offers.

Prof Amit Karna, Chairperson of the Placement Committee at IIM Ahmedabad said, “We completed the placement process in a virtual mode with recruiters and students logging in from remote locations. We were able to attract more quality offers from marquee recruiters who continued to hire from the most exceptional pool of talent available in the country today. I have no doubt that our students will add tremendous value to these organisations looking to recover from the woes of the pandemic and build a better future. I wish the graduating class of 2021 a successful career ahead.”