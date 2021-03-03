IIM-Ahmedabad placement: Consulting firms dominate on day 1

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad started its final placement process on Tuesday for the post-graduate programme class of 2021. The firms that participated in cluster 1 comprised four cohorts – investment banking and markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital and asset management.

Boston Consulting Group made the highest number of offers at 32, followed by McKinsey at 30 in the first cluster. “Consulting firms, offering management consulting roles across geographies, including Middle East, continue to hire in large number,” IIM-A said in a release.

Regular recruiters such as Accenture Strategy, American Express, Analysys Mason, Arthur D. Little, Avendus, Bain and; Co., Boston Consulting Group, Citi, Credit Suisse, GEP Consulting, Goldman Sachs, IBM, HSBC, Kearney, KPMG, Mastercard, McKinsey &; Company, Monitor Deloitte, Nomura, Oliver Wyman, Praxis, PWC; The Xander Group among others participated.

Finance firms offered (including pre-placement offers) roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies (including Singapore). Nomura made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) at 7, followed by Goldman Sachs and Bank of America – Merrill Lynch at 5.

The second cluster will be held on March 5, 2021.