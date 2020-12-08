IIM-Ahmedabad online summer placement: TCS emerges top recruiter with 15 offers

Tata Consultancy Services was the top recruiter with 15 offers in online placement's third cluster. File

IIM-Ahmedabad online summer placement: With Atlassian, BPCL, DuPont, Everest Instruments, Oracle, Reserve Bank of India and Unacademy as new recruiters, the summer placement process for the postgraduate programme (PGP) class of 2022 was held virtually at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A). While Tata Consultancy Services was the top recruiter with 15 offers, Unacademy, the new recruiter, participated in the education and tech sector and gave nine offers in placement’s third cluster.

READ | Heads of IIMs push back against bid to control, say government plan against PM view

Over 50 firms that participated in the third cluster via online mode comprised of eleven cohorts – banking and insurance, financial services, consumer technology, core manufacturing and infrastructure, education tech, enterprise tech, food and dairy, government enterprises, analytics and IT consulting, renewable energy and green tech and social enterprises and NGO.

As per the details shared by IIM-A, Vedanta was the highest recruiter in the core manufacturing and infrastructure cohort with six offers. The consumer tech cohort comprised firms like Info Edge, People Interactive, Razorpay and PayU.

Among other cohorts, enterprise tech consisted of companies like Adobe, Atlassian Corporation, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle and Sprinklr. While the renewable energy and green tech cohort saw participation from Amplus Solar and ReNew Power, banking and insurance sector saw participation from firms like Reserve Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd