IIM-Ahmedabad concludes summer placements for PGP class of 2023; Microsoft and TCS among top recruiters

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad recently completed the summer placement process for the PGP-FABM (Post-Graduate Programme in Food & Agribusiness Management) batch of 2021-23.

The process was carried out in an online mode. A total of 47 students of FABM Class of 2021-23 will do a summer internship in April-June 2022.

About 45 companies participated in the placement process. The placements witnessed a balance of roles from all the sectors like agro-chemicals, commodities, food supply chain, food industry, Agri consulting, e-commerce, FMCG retail and other sectors.

A total of 18 students bagged offers in the field of Agri inputs, 9 got summer internships in FMCG firms, 5 in the food processing field, 4 in BFSI, 3 in the consulting domain and 4 students go internships in other sectors.

The placement process witnessed regular recruiters who reaffirmed their confidence in the programme such as FMC India Pvt. Ltd., Coromandel, IFFCO Kisan, Godrej Agrovet, P&G, RB, Nestle, Agri10X, Udaan, Torq Commodities and Yes Bank. Many new recruiters also showed a keen interest in the batch, which is visible by the participation of industry giants like Pepsico, CP Foods among others. The programme also witnessed participation from recruiters from the development sector like Akshay Patra, Raah Foundation and Youth4Jobs.

The third cluster of the summer placement process for the PGP class of 2023 was also held virtually. The firms that participated via online mode in cluster 3 comprised of nine cohorts – banking financial services & insurance, consumer technology, core manufacturing & infrastructure, education tech, enterprise tech, financial tech, it consulting & analytics, renewable energy & green tech and social enterprises & NGO.

Over 20 firms participated in cluster 3. Tata Consultancy Services was the top recruiter with 12 offers. InfoEdge also participated in the IT Consulting and Analytics sector and rolled out 5 offers. The consumer tech cohort comprised firms like Electronic Arts, GamesCraft, OLX and Winzo. Microsoft was the highest recruiter in the Enterprise Tech cohort with 7 offers.