IIM Ahmedabad concludes summer placement; 47 students find employment

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has completed the PGP-FABM (Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management) summer placement process for the batch of 2022-24. This year, the placements were conducted in offline mode, after a gap of two years.

This year, a total of 38 companies participated in the placement process. Companies from various sectors came to recruit candidates such as agro-chemicals, commodities, food supply chain, food industry, agri consulting, e-commerce, FMCG retail and other sectors.

There were several returning recruiters such as Ernst & Young (EY), Reckitt, Banas Dairy, Amul, Godrej Agrovet, UPL, P&G, Nestle, PepsiCo, Marico, Pidilite, International Flavours & Fragrance (IFF), Zepto, Yes Bank, Dehaat, Country Delight, Everest Instruments, Ninjakart, Grow Indigo, Waycool, Licious, and Stryker. Many new companies such as Yum Brands, Maersk, Agrocorp, Chr Hansen, Terviva, Grainspan, Krishika advisory, Vegrow, Varaha ClimateAg among others also participated this year.

IIM Ahmedabad concluded the summer placement process 2022 in 3 clusters. The first cluster had Boston Consulting Group as the top recruiter with 28 offers. Second cluster saw participation from nearly 50 companies including ABG, Adani, Bajaj, CK Birla, JSW Group, Piramal, Reliance and TAS. In the third cluster, over 35 firms participated and Tata Consultancy Services was the top recruiter with 11 offers.