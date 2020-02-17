IIM-Ahmedabad concludes placement with 100% result

IIM-Ahmedabad campus (File Photo) IIM-Ahmedabad campus (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has concluded the final round of placement for the MBA class of 2020. A total of 152 firms visited the campus and all the students who participated in the placement session got jobs, as per the institute. Two students opted to go for entrepreneurship.

In the final placements, firms which made the most offers on-campus included McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group and Tata Consultancy Services. This year, private equity, venture

capital and asset management cohort witnessed an 80 per cent increase in participating firms vis-à-vis last year.

As in previous years, students were provided with the flexibility of making ‘dream’ applications to firms of their choice in a subsequent cluster even with an offer in hand. There were 160 dream applications this year.

In IIM-Bangalore too, the placements have concluded recently. At IIM-B, a total of 518 offers were made to 428 students. There, most offers were made by consultancy firms, which accounted for 147, led by Accenture with 26 offers.

IIM Ahmedabad is one of the four Indian B-schools to rank in global top 100 in the recently announced FT Management Ranking 2020. To Indian institute was IIM Bangalore at 27 rank followed by Indian School of Business (ISB) at 28. IIM Calcutta at 42 rank while the IIM Ahmedabad is at 47.

IIM-A also organises training principals affiliated to CBSE schools in ‘Strategic Leadership for Schools in Changing Environment’ through five-day prorgramme.

