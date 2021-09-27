IIM-Ahmedabad concludes placement process for PGPX batch, IT firms are largest recruiter

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has completed the final placement process of its one-year full-time postgraduate programme in management for executives (PGPX). Despite the pandemic, out of 137 students, 119 were facilitated through the placement system, 17 received offers on their own and 1 took up entrepreneurship.

A total of 120 firms participated in this year’s campus placement process, held virtually, offering different roles to the PGPX graduates ranging from CEOs to heads of department. Information technology firms emerged to be the largest recruiter this year, by hiring as much as 37 per cent of the batch. This was followed by healthcare, BFSI and consulting sectors that recruited 13 per cent, 12 per cent and 10 per cent of the students, respectively.

Top recruiters included global giants such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, MIT Group, Indigene, OneFitPlus, Mastercard, SAP India, L&T Infotech who offered positions ranging from the CEO to Operations Managers.

Other recruiters who roped in talent from IIMA include FinIQ, RMSI, Avataar.me, KEC International, Genpact, Matter Motor Works, Axis Bank, NISG, Falkonry, Persistent System, Elastic Run, NEC, Avalara, FarEye, Decimal Technologies, Pravaig Dynamics, Searce, EPL Global, Xynteo, Merilytics Invest Punjab, Gujarat Gas, Flipkart, ICICI Bank, Vernacular.ai, Enerji Group, Virtusa, Rebel Foods, Publicis Sapient, Open Financial Technologies, Optum, Eugene.ai, Incture, KloudQ, Datawrkz, Citibank, Bridgei2i Analytics, Ekniti India, Arete Advisors, Agnikul Cosmos, Agarwal Fabtex, Aarti Industries, MIT Group.

Ankur Sinha, chairperson of the placement committee said, “Despite 2020 being a COVID year that disrupted all the organizations and processes, placements at the institute smoothly transitioned into the virtual mode. We wish our graduates great success in their careers.”

Saurabh Agrawal, PGPX Recruitment Secretary, added, “We have seen an increased interest from some of the well-established start-ups hiring from this programme for the senior management roles and it was well complemented by the traditional recruiters from IT, consulting, pharma & conglomerates.”