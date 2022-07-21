IIM-Ahmedabad’s placement: Consulting sector remains top recruiter for PGPX batch

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad today concluded the final placement process of its one-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX). This year, as many as 119 students from the PGPX 2022 batch have accepted offer letters from globally recognised companies across sectors.

Nearly 62 companies participated in IIM Ahmedabad’s on-campus placement process, including BCG SEA (South-East Asia), BCG India, Bain, PwC, McKinsey, EY-Parthenon, Monitor Deloitte, Eques Capital, Adani Digital, Arthur D. Little, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, OLA Electric, Magicpin, UBS, Lenskart, Simplilearn, Accenture, Indegene, FinIQ, Genpact, Persistent, ElasticRun, Decimal Technologies, Pravaig, Gujarat Gas, Flipkart, Skit.ai.

The majority of the offers were made by Accenture, followed by Adani Digital this year. Additionally, this year, a surge was observed in hiring for strategic and growth roles including CEO, Ecosystem and Marketing Head, Vice President, Chief of Staff, Director, Young Leadership Programs, Program Head, Product Head and more.

There was also a renewed focus on hiring for Consulting and Product Management roles, as well as international hiring from the programme. Meanwhile, 35 per cent of the hiring was done by consulting firms, followed by Online Services, Information Technology and BFSI sectors that recruited 20 per cent, 14 per cent and 9 per cent of the students, respectively.

Meanwhile, four students from the batch took the entrepreneurship route and decided to pursue their ideas under the guidance and mentorship of CIIE.CO established at IIMA.