IIIT Naya Raipur’s BTech student gets Rs 43 lakh job at Microsoft

The first Bachelor of Technology (BTech) batch at IIIT Naya Raipur’s got a 100 per cent placement. Tech giant Microsoft offered a package of Rs 43 lakh per annum to a student. Further, four students bagged an offer from DRDO for the six-month final semester project.

Among other major achievements, the institute claims to have sent 12 students abroad for a six-month projects and 16 students got selected in Deloitte US consulting. Two students got selected in American Express, whereas four students have been absorbed in Karl Zeiss.

This was the first placement season for the institute which was established 2015 and all the 70 students in the BTech course have secured jobs through on and off-campus placement. The average package throughout the batch remained Rs 8 lakh. Most offered job roles included software developer, quality assurance, data analytics, data analytics/image processing, business analyst and consulting.

The institute currently runs three undergraduate programs, BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) , BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and BTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI). These credit-based programmes are designed to foster core skills with innovation and entrepreneurship skills among students.

