IIIT-Delhi placements conclude with highest package of Rs 40.72 lakh annually

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi has recorded nearly 98 per cent placement for most of its programmes. This placement season, a total of 443 offers were made at the institute, which comprised 269 full-time job offers and 174 for internship, informed Prof Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi.

Advertising

About 25 students from the graduating batch have opted for higher studies, with 17 pursuing MS and eight aiming for PhD, according to Bose.

In video| Millenial mindset affecting auto sector: FM

Over 102 companies visited the campus for recruitments. A total of 265 students were placed in Indian companies and four received overseas offers. The highest salary in an Indian company was Rs 39 lakh for BTech and Rs 39 lakh for MTech, whereas the highest salary for overseas was Rs 40.72 lakh annually. The average package for BTech was Rs 15.81 lakh, Rs 17.43 lakh for BTech computer science (CSE) 17.43 and Rs 11.30 lakh for BTech Electronics and Communication (CE). The average MTech package was Rs 16.39 lakh, Rs 16.27 lakh for MTech CSE, and Rs 17.65 lakh for MTech ECE. The overall average salary this year was Rs 16.06 lakh, claims the institute.

Read| IIIT Bhopal students demand faculty, placement cell; warned of zero marks in exams

Advertising

The institute closed its admission process this month, and this year, IIIT-Delhi’s student population has grown to 2,230 students, including 1,564 BTech, 484 MTech, and 182 PhD. students. This year, the Institute admitted 469 BTech students in seven programmes, 207 MTech students in three programmes with seven different specialisations, and 27 PhD students.

From this year, the institute has added two new interdisciplinary programmes — B.Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence and PhD in Human-Centered Design.

This year, the institute was sanctioned 36 research and consultancy projects, for a total amount of around Rs 7.29 crores. Overall, there are about 103 active projects in the institute. Its faculty members and research scholars have also filed for five patents in the past year. The PhD students received many prestigious fellowships last year, including one Prime Minister Fellowship.