IIIT-D campus placement: 140 companies participate; highest package offered 47 lakhs p.a

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) has concluded its campus placement with the highest annual packages ranging from 11 to 47 lakhs per annum this year.

The institute hosted nearly 140 companies, among which 108 offered competitive salaries falling between 11 to 47 lakhs while 32 offers were in a range of 6 to 10 lakhs. Companies such as Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Qualcomm, American Express, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Adobe, WDC, HRT USA, Crowd pad Dubai, Fast Retailing Japan and Amazon Luxembourg Europe participated in the recruitment process and offered various roles to the current batch students.

This year, overall on-campus placement rate of the 2022 batches was recorded to be 98.10 per cent and students were given an average compensation of Rs 19.72 lakhs and median of 16.50. Additionally, the highest compensation offered for India-based placement has been recorded to be Rs 47 lakh per annum. For overseas placement, the highest pay package this year is Rs 1.84 crore and the second highest was Rs 54.83 lakh.

The average salary package for the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) batch was nearly Rs. 24.34 lakhs.

Additionally, the pre final batch was also offered 246 internship offers and the campus placement opportunities for all batches graduating in 2023 will begin from the second week of July and will conclude till the end of August. The process will be conducted in physical, hybrid, and virtual mode.