IIFT summer placements 2019: Highest stipend at Rs 3.2 lakh, increases by 13.5%

IIFT summer placements 2019: The recent summer placements at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) for the batch of 2019-21 witnessed an increase in stipend by 13.5 per cent, with the highest at Rs 3.2 lakh. The average stipend from companies increased by 46 per cent.

“This year, the average stipend increased by 13.5 per cent. While the highest stipend offered was Rs. 3,20,000, the average stipend rose to Rs. 1,68,000 for the entire duration of two months. The average stipend for the top 50 per cent of the batch was Rs. 2,42,000 for two months,” read the notification.

Around 27 per cent of the students secured placements in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector.

In the Sales and Marketing domain, FMCGs led the recruitment with the likes of Dabur, GILAC, Google, Haldirams, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, HUL, ITC, L’Oréal, Tata Global Beverages Limited making several offers to the batch.

IIFT also witnessed participation from many companies in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare sector with companies like Amway, Cipla, Eli Lilly, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Medtronic, OmniActives, Philips Healthcare and Sanofi making offers in multiple domains.

Manoj Pant, Director, IIFT, stated, “We are grateful to our old and new recruiters for their continued support and faith in IIFT and its students. IIFT continues to pride itself on its student quality which is holistically nurtured through a rigorous course curriculum, world-class faculty and continuous industry exposure.”

IIFT will conduct the entrance exam of MBA (International Business) for 2020-2022 batch in CBT mode for the first time on December 1, 2019. The candidates can apply till October 25, 2019.

