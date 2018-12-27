IIFT student bags Rs 1 crore placement offer, overall average stipend increases this year

A student of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has received Rs 1 crore placement offer, highest among his batch. As many as 65 per cent of the students of the current flagship MBA (International Business) programme bagged six-figure package, said IIFT in a release. The average overall compensation offered is Rs 20.07 lakh per annum compared to Rs 19.23 lakh last year while average domestic compensation rose to Rs 18.89 lakh compared to Rs 18.27 lakh from last year.

All 279 students in the 2017-19 batch were placed across 98 companies. An average stipend increase of 11 per cent was recorded this year. About 16 students were offered international roles across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Singapore and Indonesia. The World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) continued their exclusive association with IIFT.

A total of 93 students received pre-placement offers (PPOs) by major recruiters including ABFRL, Airtel, Amazon, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bain Capability Network, Britannia, Citibank, GE, GEP, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, HP, HT Media, IVP, ICICI, Infoedge, ITC, JPMC, KPMG, Louis Dreyfus, Maersk Line, Marico, OfBusiness, Piramal, PPG Asian Paints, Royal Enfield, RPG, Shell, Synergy Consulting, Tata Metalliks, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro Technologies and Yes Bank.

“The quality of our students, the academic rigour and the premium we place on cultivating relationships with our recruiters are the reasons behind this continued success,” said Prof. Manoj Pant, Director, IIFT.

Among the 32 first-time recruiters were Aegis Resources, Axtria, Bata, DE Shaw Group, Epik InDiFi, Enhance Group, Export Trading Group, Fermenta Biotech, Field Fresh Foods, Go-MMT, HomeCredit, Lenskart, United Health Group, Paytm, Polycab, Rivigo, Roland Berger, Samunnati Finance, Tata Global Beverages, Tresvista Financial Services and Zomato. GE Healthcare opened its coveted Commercial Leadership Program for the first time.

Students were hired across several domains including consulting, finance, sales and marketing and IT. Several companies such as Go-MMT, EXL Services, OYO, Paytm, United Health Group, etc. offered coveted roles such as product manager, revenue manager, analytics manager, etc.