IIFT completes placement session; highest package offered at Rs 75 lakh

IIFT placements 2020: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has concluded its final placements for the largest ever batch with the highest offer at Rs 75 lakh per annum, with a whopping 28 per cent of candidates having received pre-placements offers. The average package of the placement session rose to Rs 20.48 lakh per annum and the median increased to Rs 18.2 lakh per annum.

“The largest ever batch of 2018-20 has been placed in various reputed organisations. The successful placement is a testament to the rigorous academic involvement and professional exposure IIFT provides to its students,” Rohit Mehtani, Head, Corporate Relations and Placement Division, said.

This year, the placement session witnessed inclusion of 41 new companies, such as McKinsey and Company, Reckitt Benckiser, Star Global, Western Digital, Media.net. “The 41 new companies which have associated with IIFT this year included some of the biggest organisations such as McKinsey & Company, Reckitt Benckiser, Star Global, Western Digital, Media.net, Axis Bank, Boston Scientific, Tata International, BEML, Virtusa, Polestar Solutions, HMS Bergbau AG, RBL Bank, Tech Mahindra, BOD Consulting, Ninjakart, Newgen Software, IGT Solutions, Gemini Solutions, Cremica, and Merilytics,” read the official notification.

In the BFSI sector, HDFC Bank and Federal Bank were among the first-time recruiters, while in Sales and Marketing, the recruiters are Dabur, ITC, L’Oréal, Bajaj Auto, Shell, Pidilite, Flipkart, Amazon, Western Digital, Tata Global Beverages Limited, Philips, Signify, Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited, among others.

“IIFT once again proved its mettle in Trade with prestigious recruiters like Apical Group, ETG, Olam, Tolaram, Trafigura, Enhance Group, Archer Daniels Midland, TATA International and Louis Dreyfus Company revisiting the campus and offering coveted roles in overseas locations,” read the release.

This was the largest batch of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) of the academic year 2018-20.

