IGNOU to conduct campus placement on October 9

IGNOU to hold campus placement on October 9. (Representational image) IGNOU to hold campus placement on October 9. (Representational image)

The Campus Placement Cell (Cell) at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in association with the regional centres of Delhi-NCR is organising the placement drive on October 9, 2018 (Tuesday) at 10 am onwards at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU campus. In this placement drive hiring will be done for business development executives in the banking sector.

The graduates and post-graduate programme students are eligible to participate in the drive.

To appear for the examination, the students are required to carry two copies of their latest resume (having IGNOU enrolment number), ID proof, address proof, and passport size photographs at the time of interview. Since openings are urgent, hence selected candidates will be required to join immediately.

The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day. For further details, IGNOU website (ignou.ac.in) may be seen.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd