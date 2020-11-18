IGNOU recruitment 2020: Pay scale at Rs 1.77 lakh, check vacancy details

The application process will be closed on December 10 at ignou.ac.in. File

IGNOU recruitment 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi has released a recruitment notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of the assistant registrar, security officer posts. There are 22 vacancies, 21 for the posts of the assistant registrar, and another one for the security officer post.

The candidates can apply online through the website- ignou.ac.in till December 10. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of around Rs 1.77 lakh.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a Master’s degree with 55 per cent marks for the posts of assistant registrar, security officer.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 42 years for both the posts of the assistant registrar, security officer

Pay scale: The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500 as per recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

How to apply: The online application process will be closed at ignou.ac.in on or before December 10.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has announced the dates for the December term-end (TEE) examination. The term-end exam will be conducted in the first week of February. The last date for online submission of forms has been extended, the candidates can apply till December 15.

The last date for submission of projects/ internship/ field-work journals, etc through online/ offline mode also gets extended up to December 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd