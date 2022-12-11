IGNOU Recruitment 2022: Registration for PRO vacancy to begin tomorrow; check how to apply

IGNOU Recruitment 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications for the posts of Public Relation Officers (PRO). Interested candidates can now apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU Recruitment 2022: How to apply for PRO vacancy

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for PRO vacancy.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the provided link.

Step 4: Key in your username and password to login.

Step 5: Apply for the vacancy by keying in the necessary details. Save and submit the form.

The registration for the PRO vacancy will begin tomorrow, i.e. December 12, and interested candidates will have time till January 12, 2023 to apply for these posts.

Interested candidates should have completed a degree with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent grade, preferably in Journalism from any recognised university. Candidates should also have at least eight years of experience in Public Relations Works in the scale of pay not less than Rs 15600 – 39100 (PB-3, GP-5400), preferably in university or institutions of higher education, including relations with the press and electronic media, preparation publicity material etc.