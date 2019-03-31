IGNOU recruitment 2019: Salary upto Rs 50,000, apply now

IGNOU recruitment 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Graphic Designer, Cameraman, other vacancies. The aspirants can apply through the official website ignouonline.ac.in.

There are around 34 vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a pay scale of around Rs 50,000 per month.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 34

Post wise vacancy details:

Jr. Graphic Artist: 3

IT Consultant: 5

Jr. Multimedia Programmer: 3

Project Associate: 1

Junior IT Consultant: 2

Junior Consultant: 1

Account Assistant: 2

DEO: 3

Cameraman: 2

Multimedia Programmer: 2

Jr. Video Editor: 4

Video Editor: 4

Graphic Artist: 2

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree with relevant experience according to post.

For post wise various eligibility, experience details, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 32 years. The reserved category candidates will get upper age limit benefits as per the official notification.

For post wise details on age limit, please check the official notification.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a salary up to Rs 50,000 per month. For post wise details on pay package, please check the official notification.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website ignou.ac.in on or before April 7, 2019.

Important date:

Last date to apply online: April 7, 2019.

