IGNOU launches free UPSC coaching for SC candidates

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will offer free UPSC coaching to candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC). The coaching will be offered under the aegis of the newly-established Dr Ambedkar Centre for Excellence (DACE).

Read | UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 LIVE Updates

The centre is inviting applications for all India entrance exam to be conducted for admission into the free UPSC coaching for Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2023. Selected candidates will receive coaching for both preliminary and main examinations.

The application process for the entrance exam will remain open from June 5 to June 30. Candidates can apply only at ignou.ac.in. Candidates are advised to apply with relevant documents to avoid any discrepancy.