scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Must Read

IGNOU launches free UPSC coaching for SC candidates

The application process for the entrance exam will remain open from June 5 to June 30.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
June 5, 2022 12:50:54 pm
IGNOU, Indira Gandhi National Open University, New coursesCandidates can apply only at ignou.ac.in. File.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will offer free UPSC coaching to candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC). The coaching will be offered under the aegis of the newly-established Dr Ambedkar Centre for Excellence (DACE).

Read |liveUPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 LIVE Updates

The centre is inviting applications for all India entrance exam to be conducted for admission into the free UPSC coaching for Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2023. Selected candidates will receive coaching for both preliminary and main examinations.

The application process for the entrance exam will remain open from June 5 to June 30. Candidates can apply only at ignou.ac.in. Candidates are advised to apply with relevant documents to avoid any discrepancy.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 05: Latest News
Advertisement