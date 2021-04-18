IGNOU B.Ed 2021: Result soon, check status of other B.Ed entrance exams

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is likely to announce IGNOU B.Ed result 2021 soon at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU conducted the IGNOU B.Ed 2021 entrance exam on April 11, 2021. Admission to B.Ed program in IGNOU is done as per rank in the B.Ed entrance exam, subjected to fulfilment of eligibility criteria.

Last year, when NTA conducted IGNOU B.Ed 2021 entrance exam, the result was released 10-12 days after the exam.

The candidates who qualify the entrance test are then required to appear for IGNOU B.Ed 2021 counselling process. The counselling is done at the regional centres. According to the merit list/rank and availability of seats, the counselling is held.

Apart from IGNOU B.Ed 2021, here are some other B.Ed entrance exams and their status:

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: The Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 application form has been released on April 11 and the last date to submit Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 application form without fine is May 7, 2021. Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 will be held on 30 May 2021. It will be conducted at the state level in offline mode for admission into the 2-year B.Ed / Shiksha Shastri programme.

UP B.Ed JEE 2021: The Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination will be held on May 19, 2021. The application process for UP B.Ed JEE 2021 for this exam is over and the admit card will be released on May 10, 2021. The exam will be held in offline mode.

Rajasthan PTET 2021: Last date of the Rajasthan PTET 2021 application form and Pre BA / B.Sc-B.Ed exam 2021 has been extended to April 20, 2021. Candidates can fill online at ptetraj2021.com. The entrance exam is held offline for admission in a 2-year B.Ed program and in 4-year integrated BA or B.Sc – B.Ed courses. The exam will be held at the state level on May 16, 2021.

LPUNEST 2021: LPUNEST is the entrance exam cum scholarship test for admission to Lovely Professional University. LPU is accepting the LPUNEST schedule 2 application form till April 30, 2021, at nest.lpu.in and the exam will be held between May 1-10, 2021.

Here are some other B.Ed entrance exam whose notice/application process is yet to begin and is expected soon:

The B.Ed programme is of two years duration. The B.Ed degree is mandatory to practice teaching in high schools and primary schools. Also, Without B.Ed it is not possible to get a teaching job in government institutions.