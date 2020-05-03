Hiring in IGNOU, BCECEB and other govt organisations; here’s how to apply

Jobs to apply this week. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Jobs to apply this week. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

At the time of economic slowdown, various government and private sectors have advertised for fresh vacant posts while others have extended their registration process as lockdown further extended till May 17. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has invited applicants for 57 vacant posts, while there are 48 fresh vacancies advertised in another ministry- Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change.

Meanwhile, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended their application process for various vacant posts.

The online application process for a majority of the vacant posts will be closed this month. For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector post, here is the list of jobs to apply for this week.

Hiring in various govt, private sectors: Jobs to apply this week

CIPET recruitment 2020: The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has invited applications for technical and non-technical positions. A total of 57 positions are on offer. Interested can apply at the official website cipet.gov.in.

The candidates need to send their duly filled application form by May 29.

CPCB vacancy notification 2020: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has invited applications for 48 posts across designations. The application process will begin from May 5 and conclude on May 25. Interested can apply at the official website cpcb.nic.in.

The candidates will get a salary upto Rs 1.77 lakh.

NIC Scientist recruitment 2020: The application process for the National Informatics Centre (NIC) scientists and scientific or technical assistant posts has been extended till June 1, which was scheduled to be closed on April 30. The application process initially scheduled to close on March 26, but was extended till April 10, and further extended till April 30, 2020 due to the lockdown.

Interested candidates can apply through the website- nielit.in.

Vacancies in various govt departments in Bihar

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications for the posts of city manager under the Urvan Local Bodies. A total of 163 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process is open at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and will conclude on May 27. Interested can apply within the deadline.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the application submission date for the AMIN posts for the physically differently-abled categories. The candidates can now apply online till May 7, which was scheduled to be closed on April 30, 2020.

Interested candidates can apply online through the website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

IGNOU recruitment 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Director, Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Public Relation Officer (PRO). The last date to apply for the posts has been extended to May 21.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd