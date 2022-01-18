IFSCA invites applications for Grade A posts from candidates who appeared in UPSC Civil Service 2020 interview

International Financial Services Centres Authority, a statutory authority established by the Government of India has invited applications for the post of Assistant Managers (Officer Grade A). Candidates who appeared in the interview of Civil Services examination-2020 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are only eligible to apply.

A total of 8 vacancies have been notified by the authority. . The last date for receipt of application along with requisite documents by post is January 24, .2022 by 6 pm. Candidates can download the application form from the official website – ifsca.gov.in

Candidates have to pay Rs.500 as an application fee in the form of a Demand Draft drawn in the name of IFSCA Fund payable at Gandhinagar. Applications along with supporting documents and Demand Draft should be sent by post in a cover superscribing the post applied for ‘IFSCA – application for the post of Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A)’ to the IFSCA address.

Selection proceedure

The candidates will be shortlisted based on the consolidated final marks secured in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 (written and interview). The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, which will be conducted by the IFSCA. For selection, 80 per cent weightage will be given to the consolidated scores secured in the UPSC CSE mains exam and 20 per cent weightage to the marks secured in the interview conducted by the IFSCA.

The successful candidates recruited to the post of Assistant Manager (Officer Grade-A) shall undergo probation for a period of two years. The candidates shall be confirmed in the services of IFSCA subject to their satisfactory performance during the probation period.