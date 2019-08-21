IFFCO agriculture trainee recruitment 2019: Check eligibility, selection process, salary, application from

IFFCO agriculture trainee recruitment 2019: The IFFCO invited applications for the post of agriculture graduate trainee (AGT) in the states of Himachal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Interested may apply at the official website, iffo.in.

To be eligible for the job candidates will have to clear a preliminary online test followed by a final test and interview. The candidates selected thereafter will undergo training for a period of one year. The application process is on and will conclude on September 5, 2019.

IFFCO agriculture trainee recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 30 years. For OBC category candidates the upper age limit can be relaxed by 3 years while for SC/ST category candidates there is a relaxation of up to 5 years. The age will be calculated as on September 1, 2019.

Education: Candidate should possess Four Years B.Sc. (Agriculture) full-time regular degree but those candidates whose final semester results are expected by September 2019 can also apply. Applicants should have a minimum 60 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates the same is 55 per cent. candidate having Two Years full-time Regular Degree in M.Sc. (Agriculture) can also apply.

IFFCO agriculture trainee recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website, iffco.in

Step 2: Click on ‘recruitment AGT’ under ‘news and updates’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: read instructions, click on ‘new user click here to register’

Step 5: Register using details

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

IFFCO agriculture trainee recruitment 2019: Salary

During the training, candidates will get a stipend of Rs Rs 33,300 per month. On completion of training, the pay scale will be Rs 37,000 to Rs 70,000.

