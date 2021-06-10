IES ISS 2021: Know how to join Indian Economic and Statistical Service

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the IES ISS 2021 exam will be held this year on July 16, 2021. The commission conducts the exam to fill vacancies in the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS). This year, the UPSC has announced that 26 vacancies will be filled up through the IES ISS exam.

Aspirants of IES and ISS may note that the first step in the selection process for the recruitment is filling up the IES ISS 2021 application form. The last date to submit online applications was April 27, 2021. Furthermore, the UPSC also allowed the withdrawal of applications from May 4-10, 2021.

With the registrations over and IES ISS 2021 admit card set to release, there is only one direction in which all aspirants must look and that is regular study, practice and revision. The commission has already notified the detailed scheme and pattern of the exam on the official website.

As per the official IES ISS 2021 Syllabus, General English & General Studies are common to both the IES and ISS exams. In addition, for IES, the syllabus also contains three parts of General Economics and one part of Indian Economics. On the other hand, in ISS, the syllabus contains two parts of Statistics with only objective questions and two parts of Statistics containing only descriptive questions.

Those who are aspiring to join the IES/ISS as officers by cracking the national level competitive exam are advised to refer to the detailed syllabus and develop the last few days study strategy since only a few days are left now. One important revision strategy during the last few days is to refer to the IES ISS previous year question papers. This can greatly enhance the candidates’ acquaintance with the question paper and also improve the chances of coming across typically repeated questions in the exam.

Candidates may also note that the IES ISS exams are scheduled to be held as offline exams as per the official notification. In IES, there are two general papers, each carrying 100 marks while the rest of the subject-specific papers carry 200 marks each. For each paper, the duration is 3 hours. Similarly, in ISS, there are two general papers, each carrying 100 marks while the rest of the subject-specific papers carry 200 marks each.

Once the exam is over, the commission releases the IES ISS answer key through the official website. The answer key is released twice i.e., first as the provisional keys and then the final keys. Objections are invited by UPSC against the answer key within a specified timeline and based on valid objections, the final revised answer key is issued online. It may be noted that IES ISS merit lists of the selection test are drawn on the basis of the final answer key only.

The complete selection process for IES ISS 2021 recruitment involves a final interview, which can only be attended by those who qualify the written exam. Final verification of eligibility is done at this stage and the candidates who qualify through both stages successfully are recommended for appointment to the IES or ISS as per availability of vacancies.