IDBI SO recruitment 2020: Application process for 134 vacancies ends today

IDBI SO recruitment 2020: Application process will be closed today at idbibank.in. File

IDBI SO recruitment 2020: The application process for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers (SO) in IDBI Bank will be closed on January 7. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at idbibank.in.

There are in total 134 vacancies, of which for manager (grade B) posts, there are 62 vacancies, AGM (grade C)- 52, DGM (grade D)- 11, assistant manager (grade A)- 9.

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualifications: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree to apply for the posts. For post-wise eligibility criteria, please check the official notifications.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 years. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxations. For details, please refer to the notification.

Selection procedure

The candidates selected in preliminary screening will be called for group discussion/ personal interview. The final selection will be done on the basis of the PI round.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- idbibank.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Careers’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: New candidates should register themselves and then login. Fill the application form and pay the fee.

Step 5: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Pay scale:

The candidates selected for the posts of deputy manager will get a remuneration of Rs 59,170 with other allowances. Check official notification for post-wise pay scale.